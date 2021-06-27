If I have to be admitted to Lancaster General Hospital, I think it is safe to assume that I am ill and have compromised immunity because of my illness.

I need the care of the nurses and doctors at LGH to help me get well. I should not be subjected to the worry of contracting COVID-19, which could be fatal to me. I need to be secure in the knowledge that the staff value their health and my health — and will have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

There are other immunizations that are required for employment, so I believe it is a valid requirement that the COVID-19 vaccine is on the list.

We have virtually eliminated many illnesses by developing and requiring vaccines. I support Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health CEO John Herman, who is seeking to make the hospital a safe place for treatment and for employment.

Jane Eddy

Lancaster