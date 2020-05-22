We have several candidates for the Democratic nomination for auditor general in the June 2 primary. I am wholeheartedly supporting Christina Hartman and encourage you to join me.

Hartman has led multimillion-dollar, federally funded projects that have undergone regular audits, and she has managed large teams with offices across multiple continents.

She has worked for the National Democratic Institute, holding governments to account across the world. We need to elect her to do the same in Pennsylvania.

Hartman has been endorsed by former Gov. Ed Rendell and more than 60 local, county and state-level officials across the commonwealth. Her energy and dedication to public service will assure us that our government works for the people.

Kermit M. Norris

Manheim Township