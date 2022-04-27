This month we experienced a historic event with the appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Kamala Harris, the nation’s first Black female vice president and the first vice president of South Asian descent, presided over the vote in the U.S. Senate. Nina Turner, a former Ohio state senator, noted, “It is vitally important that we, as Black people, continue to remind this nation from whence we came.”

I want to express my support for the Warwick School District’s recently revised educational equity policy. The policy states that “Equity in education is defined as every student having access to the resources and rigor they need at the right moment in their education across race, gender, ethnicity, language, disability, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, family background and/or family income.”

The Warwick school board recognizes that our students need access to information and resources that recognize the significance of the events of this month. It is important for students to be knowledgeable about our country’s history and how diversity impacts our community.

To grow as a community, we must do so together. We are interconnected, and diversity is our strength. It provides the best undergirding for our attempts to build systems that are just and equitable for all.

The Warwick School District’s revised educational equity policy is a step in the right direction to encourage the acceptance of diversity in our community.

Gerald W. Meck

Lititz