I thought our brains aren’t fully developed until the early 20s, so why are some people telling children they can be a boy or girl and it doesn’t matter what sex they were born — it only matters how they feel?
Some schools allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms of the opposite sex, without regard to the rights of the students who are supposed to use those facilities. Maybe they should have them talk to a counselor to discuss being uncomfortable with the sex that they are, instead of telling them they can be whatever sex they want to be.
I support the Elanco school board’s compromise decision to build private facilities for all students, not just caring about the feelings of a few. Also, men who want to be women should not be allowed to compete in women's sports — that is not fair to the biological women!
And for those in the political correctness movement, I am not a hater of anyone. I pretty much like everyone I meet, even if I don’t agree with them.
Dennis Summers
New Holland