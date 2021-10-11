I am completely supportive of the initiatives contained in the Democrats' original $3.5 trillion spending proposal. In particular, I support the provisions for universal pre-K, child care, free community college and paid employee leave for child care.

I raised no children. I could not afford to take off work, pay my mortgage and pay for child care at the same time. I did not want to have my birth control fail, so I was fortunate to have health insurance that afforded me to have a tubal ligation. Prior to that, if I had become pregnant, I would have had an abortion.

Paid employee leave of 12 weeks per year would not have been viewed as an additional paid vacation. It would have meant that an unplanned baby and I could eat and keep the mortgage paid.

The writer of the Oct. 4 letter “Doesn't want to spend $3.5 trillion” asks what employee wouldn't take advantage of that paid leave every year? Are you kidding me? Get real. Women can have pregnancy complications and are at risk of dying during childbirth.

Regarding possible business disruption that 12 weeks of paid leave could cause, an employer could encourage a more stable workforce by providing on-site child care.

The impacts of these proposals falling on those couples and individuals who have chosen not to have children include a society of people who work together to provide for the greater community good and a quality life.

We should all recognize that the choices of others and the decision of the federal government to reward those choices benefits society as a whole.

Karen Overly Smith

Upper Allen Township

Cumberland County