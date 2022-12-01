After reading the Nov. 28 article “Opting out of Donegal library,” I wanted to write to express my support and appreciation for Donegal School District librarian Matthew Good.

I believe that Good made a brave choice in standing up for students and their right to have access to books, and I appreciate him speaking out on this topic. I am sure there are many students at Donegal Junior High School who will miss Good.

Communities across the country are waking up to the politically motivated, extremist attempts to restrict access to books, and it’s great to see leaders like Good standing up and saying “Enough.” I hope that his decision will wake up more members of the community and get them to realize what is at stake in this war that has been declared against our children and their right to read.

James Senft

Lititz