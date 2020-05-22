Paul Daigle is running in the Democratic primary for the 11th Congressional District, representing Lancaster County and southern York County. It is clear to Daigle that Washington, D.C., is broken — the economy is rigged to benefit the wealthy and it is focused on short-term political wins.

What I like about Daigle’s position is that, even given those dire assessments, he remains very optimistic. He is adamant about his belief in a better future for all of us. We need someone who indeed sees these issues and concerns and wants to be part of the solution. Which will also mean working across the aisle.

Daigle promises that he will not be marching to the orders of any administration, as our current representative for the 11th Congressional District does so consistently. A refreshing approach is also his commitment to open forums and dialogue with all of us. He is committed to open meetings with constituents in person! He trusts us to bring questions and concerns to him, and he will listen to us and discuss them.

I want to thank Daigle and his family for running for Congress. It is a family affair, and I know that he will work very hard to help all of ours. Please join me in voting for Paul Daigle in the Democratic primary for the 11th Congressional District on June 2. We need him in Washington.

Janet Carroll

Manheim Township