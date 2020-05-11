As a lifelong resident of Lancaster County, I am proud to say that I trust and support Paul Daigle for Congress. I met Paul at Lancaster Brethren in Christ Church. I have enjoyed getting to know him and personally vouch for his authenticity, character and compassion. What you see is what you get. He is a kind, caring person who listens and truly wants what is best for people.

Through my work with Vets for Jess, Lancaster Stands Up and the Ephrata Democrats, I’ve developed a sixth sense for when someone is just using the appropriate jargon. So, when I pressed Paul for how he would differentiate himself as a representative, I found he had concrete, specific, commonsense ideas.

No. 1: He’d place his constituents above self-, special or even party interests. I know what you’re thinking: “They all say that.” Stay with me.

No. 2: To prove No. 1, he would publish his call/visitor logs and donation records. This is the type of transparency we need now more than ever.

No. 3: He won’t spend all his time fundraising.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

No. 4: He would hold 12 in-person town halls a year!

In my life, I’ve met and worked with many people who are good listeners, hard workers, or are passionate about their beliefs. Daigle is a rare find in that he is all three. So, I invite you to join me in supporting and voting for Daigle in the Democratic primary for the 11th Congressional District. Learn more at paulforpa.com

Brian Frey

Ephrata Township