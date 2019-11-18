Lancaster is rapidly becoming a vibrant after-dark destination. Many more restaurants and bars are opening up in Lancaster city. A well-lit area is both inviting — and safe.
I find this lighting concept appealing and welcoming. It lends itself to a secure space to walk in the evening. A well-lit area is ideal for an evening stroll toward many hospitality destinations, and it is also a deterrent to crime. From bricks, stone and mortar to the white marble exterior of the Convention Center, many architectural representations grace our city. Underneath the Fulton Bank lies a beaux-arts facade of white marble. We regressed by bricking up the marble to give the building a “colonial” appearance.
Let’s lend some light on our new Lancaster Square, Ewell Plaza. A colorful display of art would invite more visitors to the plaza. It would add an extra element of safety to the Lancaster city scene.
If the electric light bulb had been invented hundreds of years ago, our forefathers might have integrated that in their architectural designs.
With the expertise and technology to incorporate this modern design, Lancaster city is moving forward. Let’s not hinder our progress by setting the clock back to another era that is still well represented in our beautiful city — unique as it is.
E.F. Miller
Lancaster