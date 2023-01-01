Ukraine’s fight with Russia’s Vladimir Putin is a fight between democracy and a psychopathic dictator.

Such dictators show up once in a while, even here in America. In a democracy, hopefully, you can vote them out of office before they do too much damage. In a dictatorship, you usually need pitchforks and torches.

I believe that my country should support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, because he’s on the front line defending freedom for everyone. And if he defeats Putin’s forces, there might be a lot more individual freedoms for Russia’s citizens. And China’s oppressed population is right next door.

With Ukraine’s grit, it will have its freedom. Putin and his cronies must go.

And I still believe that democracy needs to be spread around the world, almost as a religion. And it needs continuous maintenance, as we’re discovering here in the United States.

We need Ukraine to win and remain a democracy because there’s security in numbers.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon