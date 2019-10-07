We support Craig Stedman for Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas Judge and, as longtime registered Democrats, will not hesitate to vote for him in November.
We first met Craig in his role of district attorney after our daughter Meredith was killed by a repeat DUI offender in 2014. Thereafter we have interacted with Craig on numerous issues, including the successful prosecution with a record sentence by his team of our daughter’s killer; our collective advocacy efforts to make our community safer, which has led to two new state laws that address the worst DUI offenders; and his implementation of the successful DUI Repeat Offender Program in Lancaster in 2015.
In all our interactions and joint efforts over the past five years, Craig has conducted himself with the utmost professionalism and integrity, with a clear focus on community safety.
In November, we will look beyond party affiliation and focus on what we personally know about Craig Stedman. He is an intelligent, sincere and dedicated public servant who consistently strives to protect the citizens of Lancaster County. These are the attributes that we believe are important in a judge, and the fact that he has been affiliated with a party different from ours is immaterial.
We ask other voters to consider Craig Stedman for judge based on his merits and not party affiliation this November.
Chris and Susan Demko
West Lampeter Township