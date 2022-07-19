Way back in 1964, Barry Goldwater ran for president of the United States. His campaign slogan was “In your heart you know he’s right.”

Now, in 2022, we learned that U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., contacted the White House on Jan. 11, 2021, and “he inquired about obtaining a pardon from then-President Donald Trump for representatives and senators who voted against certifying the electoral votes for Arizona and Pennsylvania, both of which were narrowly won by Joe Biden” (“Smucker quiet on hearings,” June 28 LNP | LancasterOnline). That would have included our member of Congress, Lloyd Smucker, who joined seven Republican House members from this state in voting against Pennsylvania’s slate of electors.

So now we know that the Trump wing of the Republican Party’s slogan might be “In their hearts they know they lied.” This revelation, in my mind, indicates that all are complicit in, if not actually guilty of, sedition. I believe that every one of these individuals should be turned out of office and forbidden from holding any further position of public trust.

As for those who are retired military members, I believe that they should be tried for treason, and if found guilty, should forfeit their military pensions and benefits, in addition to receiving a dishonorable discharge.

In my view, every one of the members of Congress who supported the Big Lie violated their oath of office: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” It’s as plain as the nose on your face!

Wayne Laepple

Lancaster Township