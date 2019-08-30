I believe the words “politically correct” should be changed to “humanely correct.”
President Donald Trump’s rhetoric of human disdain is creating a perverse “humanely correct” era for his admirers. Although they are a minority of our population, their assumption that it is acceptable to disparage particular humans (e.g., women, immigrants, those with disabilities, people of color) is an obvious danger to our society. The majority of us should be concerned.
Anyone who supports this reckless man is enabling his incendiary rhetoric and therefore is culpable for the acting out of his disciples. Those supporters who proclaim to be Christians must consider how hypocritical their support appears to us concerned citizens.
Please stop greasing this unbalanced, squeaky wheel.
Carol S. Rettew
Warwick Township