Throughout our nearly 100-year history, The Giant Company has been proud to support the local communities we serve — from being a hometown grocer to sourcing fresh produce and products grown and made right in our own backyard.

As the coronavirus pandemic has impacted every aspect of our daily lives, that commitment to supporting local communities has never been more important. Small businesses, especially restaurants, are a crucial economic engine of our communities.

Giant stores throughout the Lancaster community have been making every effort to support our local restaurants. Once a week, our stores ordered food from local pizzerias, delis, diners and restaurants for our hardworking team members. By serving nearly 8,000 meals to our local team members, The Giant Company has pumped approximately $70,000 into the coffers of these local establishments.

The Giant Company and our team members remain ready to serve the grocery needs of our communities now and in the future, including our local restaurants that rely on us for their food supply needs.

Please consider joining us in our efforts to support local restaurants by ordering takeout once or twice a week. By supporting our local restaurants, you are helping them stay open during such a tumultuous time.

Steve Krepps

Manager

Giant, Centerville Road