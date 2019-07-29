A few weeks ago, I was startled by a power surge that fried all the surge protectors in my home and outbuildings. When I went to check on the circuit box, I discovered a room full of smoke. I went immediately outside and called 911. Within minutes, multiple fire companies responded. The firefighters checked my entire house to see what had happened. When they were sure there was no active fire, they took me through every room, to show me what needed to be repaired and/or replaced. They were very professional and efficient. I cannot praise them enough for their calm attitude (which helped considerably) and helpfulness.
I urge everyone to support their fire companies. They may save your home, or even your life.
Anne Stevens
Upper Leacock Township