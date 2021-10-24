Are you looking for a new way to give back to your community? Did you know that Lancaster County has approximately 70 all-volunteer fire companies?

Did you know that volunteer fire companies provide a critical core service to the community, and that emergency services are the most demanding of volunteer activities today?

The volunteer fire and emergency medical services in the United States are in crisis, as a significant societal change has occurred, leading to a lack of volunteers. Your local volunteer fire company is always looking for new firefighter recruits.

Did you know your local volunteer fire company is also looking for persons interested in helping with nonfirefighting positions?

Here are a few areas we could use volunteers from the community to help us with: hall rentals, information technology, pre-incident planning, fundraising, capital campaigning, social media, marketing, station maintenance, planning, fire prevention, public education, business leadership and community outreach.

These are all volunteer positions that you could easily work into your schedule during your free time, as all of our other members do. Most of our members work full-time jobs and still make time to provide for our community. You can, too!

Please reach out to your local fire company to volunteer today.

Dave Keens

Fire chief, Lafayette Fire Company