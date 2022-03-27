The Pennsylvania school funding lawsuit will not be resolved for months, but there is something we should do now to help level the playing field for children in low-income families, children of color and those facing other barriers to academic success — support Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed education budget.

One item in the budget that will make a difference is a $70 million increase in prekindergarten funding, which would give at least 2,300 additional 3- and 4-year-old children access to high quality pre-K. In 2019, before the pandemic forced the closure of many classrooms, 62.6% of preschool-age children in Lancaster County were eligible for high-quality, publicly funded pre-K. Only 22.6% of those eligible received services. So, 6,860 eligible children in Lancaster County alone were left out.

While the proposed increase for pre-K is a drop in the bucket statewide, it will improve learning outcomes for those children who can take advantage of it.

The benefits of high-quality pre-K in closing the achievement gap for children from low-income families and children of color are well-documented. Children who participate in Pennsylvania’s Pre-K Counts program develop more advanced language and math skills by the middle of their kindergarten year than nonparticipants. These early skills are strong predictors of later success in school. Recent studies of high-quality pre-K programs in other states show that these gains persist into higher grades.

Ensuring that all of our children have the same opportunities to succeed requires an increase and a rebalancing of our investment in education. Let’s start with our youngest learners.

Lynn Andrews

West Lampeter Township