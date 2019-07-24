After decades of denial and inaction, our climate situation is such that we now might have less than 12 years to make a real dent in the crisis. It is such a scandal that the young people, such as those in the Sunrise Movement, are knocking on the doors of government and demanding a livable future.
I would point out to everyone, and especially state Sen. Scott Martin and state House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, that Pennsylvania House Bill 1425, mandating a major push for 100% renewable energy by 2050, is in committee now.
There are several good features of this bill. It would establish a Clean Energy Transition Task Force to examine how each state department or agency, such as Commerce, can make the transition. The task force would include a committee to advise on the social and economic aspects of making a just transition. And, most excitingly, it would establish a Clean Energy Center of Excellence at a state-run university for research and development of effective and fair policies and practices.
Now is the time for a reasoned transition in Pennsylvania to all renewable energy. Wet weather is making farming harder to succeed. Heat stress is reducing dairy outputs. Flooding of homes and property is more frequent and more severe.
The important point here is that although this is a big job to do, inaction will only make things much worse for Pennsylvania.
Please call your elected officials in support of HB 1425.
Claudia Kirk
Bart Township