In my view, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker is the only choice to represent Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District. He has served as an advocate for the hardworking families of Lancaster County.

He continues to champion pro-growth policies that have built a strong economy. That has spurred small business creation, job growth, and more money in taxpayers’ pockets. As a former small business owner, he knows they are the backbone of our community. He also has supported educating workers to ensure they have the skills to get family-sustaining jobs.

Smucker has taken action to address the COVID-19 pandemic. He convened local stakeholders so Lancaster County could adequately respond to the virus. He voted in favor of the Paycheck Protection Program, which saved an estimated 100,000 jobs in the 11th District, and for additional unemployment relief for those who lost jobs in the pandemic. His vote also appropriated money for our schools and health care systems to respond to the crisis, free testing, personal protective equipment and additional funding for state government, local governments and the U.S. Postal Service.

Smucker represents our values, with a strong record in support of life and the Second Amendment. He voted to rebuild our military, which, in my view, was hollowed out by the previous administration. This was an essential priority to this veteran.

Smucker has improved veterans’ access to quality health care, including voting for a law to increase mental health resources.

Smucker is simply the only candidate who understands our community’s needs and priorities in Congress. Please join me in voting for Smucker on Nov. 3.

Frank C. Fryburg

Manheim Township