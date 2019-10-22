Every citizen in Pennsylvania has the right to vote, but not every vote carries the same importance, due to unfair district geography known as gerrymandering. Two state House bills, HB 22 and HB 23, will create an independent mechanism for eliminating the unfair shape of our voting districts. A recent Fair Districts PA/Franklin & Marshall College poll found that the majority of Pennsylvanians favor fair districts and true equality among voters. Support equality. Support the bills.
Steven Killough
Lancaster Township