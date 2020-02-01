United Way of Lancaster County would like to invite you to participate in the nation’s largest reading celebration March 3 and 4 — the National Education Association’s Read Across America.

Since its inception, the NEA’s Read Across America program, designed to get kids excited about reading, has acted as a vehicle to talk about a serious issue in a fun way: children’s literacy.

This year, more than 45 million readers, both young and old, will gear up to deliver a message: Kids who read, and who are read to, do better in school and help build great public schools. In fact, a recent reading assessment of fourth grade students by the National Assessment of Educational Progress found that reading for fun had a positive relationship to reading scores.

Read Across America reminds parents of the crucial role they play in their children’s education. Taking time to read with a child is one of the most important lessons that parents can share with their children.

For more information about getting involved with this year’s event, please contact Audrey at Lilley@UWLanc.org or 717-824-8122. We hope you will join us on March 3 and 4 to celebrate the joy of reading!

Audrey Lilley

West Lampeter Township