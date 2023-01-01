A new year, a new beginning.

2022 has fallen to the bottom of the hourglass, and once again we gathered together to sing “Auld Lang Syne.”

It was a rough year for many Americans. The cost of living has left us with empty piggy banks, empty cupboards and cars running on fumes.

In the midst of our inflation woes, our country often resembled a nation with an IQ shortage. Violence erupted throughout the country and progressive ideologues and their left-minded cohorts in the judicial system continued to release violent repeat offenders back into the streets, seemingly with no regard for public safety. Apparently, career criminals now take precedence over their victims.

In 2023, it’s imperative that we start punishing the evil-doers and put an end to the violent attacks on our nation’s police. Our law and order heroes deserve our support.

In the near future, let’s put an end to the “woke” invasion. “Woke” Americans appear to me to have some sort of neurological disorder that is both laughable and frightening. Their seeming agenda includes erasing America’s past and creating a politically correct, socialist-inspired future that only they would control. In my view, freedom cannot survive in a “woke” world.

We are so blessed to live in the land of the free that we often become complacent and seem to lack the courage to keep freedom alive. At this moment in time, we must work together to make a better tomorrow for our country and for those we love.

Happy new year, Lancaster County, and may God bless America.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township