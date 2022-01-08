Many thanks to the writer of the very fine Dec. 21 letter “Pentagon spending poisons our culture.”

Former president and general Dwight Eisenhower was correct when he warned us of the dangers of an all-too-powerful military industrial complex. We had already seen that, in my view, in the very tragic killing of thousands of innocent Japanese people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki by American atomic bombs.

And we see it today in the spending of over $14 trillion in the last 20 years on wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and other developing nations. Such wars have taken the lives of countless of our soldiers and many thousands of poor people in those nations.

Instead of spending on war and preparation for war, we should be doing much more to lift people out of hunger, thirst, disease and poverty in Africa, Haiti, Afghanistan, Yemen and many other developing nations.

And all legislators should also support President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan to reduce childhood poverty in America and fight climate change.

We must support a freeze on all nuclear and chemical weapons — and their eventual elimination. Pentagon spending must be greatly cut and replaced with spending on human needs. Support Church World Service for refugee aid. Let us all pray and work for peace and alleviation of suffering — not war and misery. Contact your legislators.

John F. Fueller

Mount Wolf