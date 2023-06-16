On June 6, nurses across Pennsylvania gathered to applaud the state House Health Committee’s vote to move the Patient Safety Act (state House Bill 106) to the House floor.

The Patient Safety Act would mandate a nurse-to-patient minimum staffing standard in hospitals, limiting the number of patients assigned to each nurse. Currently, there is no standard. Too often, Pennsylvania nurses must care for too many patients at once, which studies show lead to bad outcomes, including deaths.

We are grateful to the state House Health Committee and Lancaster County state Reps. Ismail Smith-Wade-El and Michael Sturla for co-sponsoring the Patient Safety Act. We urge them to champion it as it comes up for a House floor vote.

We are nurses and constituents of state Rep. David Zimmerman, a member of the state House Health Committee. He voted no on June 6. But when we met him in April, he told us that his constituents tell him they fear going to the hospital because they have heard stories of delays and neglect resulting from staffing shortages.

When the Patient Safety Act comes up for a floor vote, we hope Zimmerman changes his mind. An airplane can’t take flight without a mandated number of flight attendants. Day care centers must have a certain ratio of caregivers to children. But we have no minimum nurse staffing standards for Pennsylvania hospitals.

When we’re at our most vulnerable, we all deserve a nurse with the time to provide the care, surveillance and critical interventions we need.

Please contact your state representative and urge him or her to support the Patient Safety Act.

Cynthia Saucier Slider and Faye Parker

Narvon