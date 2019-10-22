In 2017, Manheim Township was covered with red, white and blue “Build It!” signs. Following a passionate debate, Manheim Township is indeed building its new middle school. When completed, this new school will support and further the tradition that Manheim Township provides some of the finest in public education — not just in our county, but in our state. Just as importantly, this new school will support us all, as great schools are key ingredients of great communities with high standards of living and strong property values.
Over the past two years, the school board itself has also significantly improved. Gone seem the days of the all-too-common off-the-record meetings and side conversations, leaving the sunshine laws sitting in the dark and the board publicly rebuked for holding illegal meetings.
With the most recent iteration, under the leadership of Chairperson Nikki Rivera, the board has gained a new transparency, and it has reached out for (and received) public comment more than any time in recent history. This level of public involvement should be applauded, and sets the standard for future boards to come.
“Support MT Schools” was the banner for those elected in 2017. On Nov. 5, we can vote again for “Support MT Schools” candidates to continue their good work. I’ll be supporting the reelection of Janet Carroll and JoAnn Hentz, and the addition of “Support MT Schools” candidates Sara Grosh, Courtney Morton and Teddy Vasquez. I invite you to do the same.
Jeffrey Miller
Manheim Township