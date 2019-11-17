With the federal government and Legislature embroiled in “he said/she said’’ politics — wasting their time and our tax dollars — it was comforting to read state Sen. Scott Martin’s op-ed in the Nov. 3 Sunday LNP (“We must protect sexual assault victims at school”).
Martin has proposed legislation protecting sexual assault victims’ rights in our schools, wherein a victim will not have to face the guilty party on a daily basis in school.
Please contact your state senator or representative to support Martin’s bill. It is very important for students to be comfortable in their educational environment. This legislation will promote a better platform for learning and teaching, allowing the ability to focus in a pleasant social atmosphere, rather than one in which a victim fears insult or retribution. Legislation improving the educational system is a win-win for the total population.
Jim Dougherty
East Hempfield Township