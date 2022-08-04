Dear Congressman Lloyd Smucker and U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey:

With what I can only call “hopeful confidence,” I am asking for your support for the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. In asking, I am pleading for the very lives of my grandchildren. A year ago, we heard a young teenage friend from a church we had attended exclaim quietly, “My world is burning!” Recently, a Generation Z member said to us, “I do not know if there will be a world for me when I graduate!”

In Pennsylvania, people are suffering from too much heat and too few good jobs, fearing rapid global warming and watching rampant partisanship. I write on behalf of my grandchildren and their friends. They are accusing Congress of ignoring the necessary actions to get things moving with respect to global warming and obvious climate change, as manifested by extraordinary weather catastrophes. All aspects of life are affected.

Meanwhile, Canadians are seeing the benefits of programs similar to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, with already-planned quarterly payouts from their anti-pollution efforts. They forge ahead bravely.

I have no doubt that your staffs have ably provided you with clear factual data sufficient to assure you of the Inflation Reduction Act’s purposes, adequacy and value to us taxpayers.

Please vote for the benefit of your constituents, not for a particular party platform.

Please stand up! Please be brave! Please don’t falter! Please stand out!

We need your vote in the form of a “yea”! Thank you for listening.

Kenneth Brown, M.D.

Manheim Township