There are many values all voters hold in common — none more central than having our votes count.

Pennsylvania House Bills 22 and 23, and Senate Bills 1022 and 1023, would establish an independent citizen redistricting commission, which is supported in Pennsylvania by the majority of voters. We may experience a sense of moving in slow motion while so much is on hold. However, the deadline for the approval of these bills in this legislative session will be soon upon us.

The time is now for we the voters to see that the bills get our legislators’ support in order to pass. Otherwise, we face another decade without votes being counted.

Contact your state House and Senate legislators and ask them to act quickly. Support those who endorse an independent commission and a process of exacting criteria for transparency and accountability.

As we engage in protecting our neighbors and ourselves from COVID-19, let us take charge of protecting our fundamental right to have votes count.

Anne Wallace-DiGarbo

Lititz