Bob Hollister has proven he has the necessary leadership skills, preparedness and aptitude to be elected as a Lancaster County commissioner.

As the superintendent of Eastern Lancaster County School District for 14 years, Bob put people first by listening to everyone in order to make fair decisions and meet the needs of Lancaster County’s working families. Bob’s commitment and pragmatic vision will help Lancaster County grow and thrive.

He believes in finding solutions, strengthening communities and having full transparency with the voters.

Bob has my endorsement and full support. On Nov. 7, cast your vote for Bob Hollister.

Janet Diaz

Councilwoman

City of Lancaster