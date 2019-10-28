Please join me in supporting state Sen. Doug Mastriano and state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz in the heartbeat bill (SB 912 and HR 1977) to stop abortions in Pennsylvania.
Please call or email them to offer your support. Please also contact our governor, as he has vowed to veto this bill. Some may say this is all a waste of time because this bill won’t go past Gov. Tom Wolf, but I know Wolf still answers to God, so I will pray and I will do my part. I am an abolitionist and I will not rest until abortion is abolished.
As Mastriano says in his speech about this bill, “I refuse to surrender.” The time is now to speak up for the unborn.
Pam Williams
York