I continue to support the COVID-19 vaccines because there have been scientific studies to support their safety and effectiveness.

The reports about possible side effects have been made in a timely fashion, and the side effects are definitely less than what you might experience if you have COVID-19.

A mandate for health care providers to get the vaccine also makes sense. Immunizations and other personal protective measures have been required for years, and I believe it would be negligent if they weren’t required. If you have to go to the emergency room or hospital, do you really want health care provided by someone who is not following the best preventive measures? Health care providers have always been told, “First, do no harm.”

We should want to do all we can to take care of other people the best that we can and as much as possible.

Bill Parke

East Hempfield Township