I’m disappointed that two of our three Lancaster County commissioners felt that they could accurately speak for the majority of Lancaster County residents regarding their stand on abortion (“Parsons warns hospitals,” Sept. 9 LNP | LancasterOnline).

We cannot fall back on a 23-year-old narrative that impacted Planned Parenthood’s previous efforts to offer abortion services in Lancaster County. The demographics of the county have changed in the last 20 years (as have the nature of abortion services), and a new generation has acquired its voice and right to vote.

Suggesting that hospitals in Lancaster County will jeopardize “relationships” if they offer transfer agreements to Planned Parenthood is ludicrous. These hospitals already work with Planned Parenthood in other Pennsylvania counties. I can assure Commissioner Josh Parsons that my own “relationship” with a facility that does not turn its back on Planned Parenthood in Lancaster County will only be strengthened.

Susan Newell

Lititz