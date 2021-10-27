After reading the recent article about Colerain Township farmer Dwayne Peifer wanting to add a duck-raising operation to his farm, I thought about the difficult plight of today’s farmers (“Duck farm suit in court,” Oct. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Farms have been in the countryside long before housing developments, but their owners are forced to deal with new neighbors, who often come from local towns or cities. It seems to me there is an easy remedy. Homeowners in that area should prepare to sell their country homes quickly, before Peifer potentially wins his appeal and the duck barn gets built. The real estate market is thriving right now, so sellers should be OK. Then they can buy a place in the city and never have to worry about country farm smells.

But before you move, take a few minutes to enjoy a few great country experiences. Check out the stars and full moon at night, because you won’t see that in the city, as there is too much light pollution. Also, take a couple deep breaths of fresh country air, as you won’t have that in the city; it will be diesel fumes, car exhausts and factory emissions.

Other things — like wide-open spaces, birdsong, sunrises and sunsets — might also be missed in the city.

And please never complain about farmers, if you have been able to eat meals this week. It is the farmers who supply that food. May God bless our farmers and those who support them.

Mary Boll

Warwick Township