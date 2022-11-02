“Izzy for Lancaster” read the signs in countless Northeast Lancaster city windows on my daily morning walk to work.

It may surprise others that a candidate not running in this newly drawn 96th Legislative District has such support where his name is not even on the ballot. Izzy Smith-Wade-El is instead running in the adjacent 49th Legislative District. But I believe that Izzy’s support across our city as a whole is no surprise to those who support him.

We like Izzy because he continues to fight for all Lancaster County residents and will tackle crucial issues like inflation and affordable housing if he gets to Harrisburg.

Izzy also has shown undoubted support for hardworking families, new refugee and immigrant neighbors and everyday residents of the city.

He was crucial to Lancaster’s recertification as a “Welcoming City.” He marched along picket lines with union workers. He has simply always been there for all of us.

As Lancaster City Council president, Izzy helped to pass the largest investment in affordable housing that Lancaster has ever seen. I have also been impressed with his dedicated public service and community engagement, which have inspired countless community leaders like myself. It is not often we have such inspiring candidates to be excited about, but Izzy is a leader worth following.

Izzy has simply always been there, arm in arm, with hardworking families and refugee and immigrant neighbors seeking an affordable place to live. This is why so many city residents, no matter our address, like Izzy for Lancaster.

Ahmed Ahmed

Lancaster