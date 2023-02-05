What a great surprise it’s been to see the amazing support for Edna Amaro. It almost feels like we’re in a replay of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” I hope that all of you “angels” get your wings!

I and many other of Amaro’s friends prayed for her last fall when she was so distraught. She lived in her apartment for 45 years and then accidentally learned that she and Mr. Tiger (her 7-year-old cat) were going to be required to move out at the end of the month.

There are many thousands of other Edna Amaros, and her greatest wish now is that her case will benefit them, too.

Thanks to state Rep. Ismail Smith-Wade-El for getting right to it in Harrisburg.

State Rep. Mike Sturla: Please make things happen statewide.

And how about making things happen countrywide, too?

In Thomas Keneally’s book “Schindler’s List,” Itzhak Stern quotes the Talmud: “Whoever saves one life, saves the world entire.” This is a great start. Now let’s save as many others as we can.

Robert Grabowski

West Lampeter Township