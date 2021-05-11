When a local church proposed building a massive facility on our quiet residential street, our neighbor, Ryan Dodson, stood up to make sure it didn’t destroy the character of our neighborhood.

Dodson is now running for the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners, and we know he will bring that same dedication to neighborhoods across the entire township. He is a lifelong Manheim Township resident, a graduate of Manheim Township public schools and Penn State University and a small business owner. We urge everyone to vote for Dodson on May 18.

Kathy Gerhart and Jay Essif

Manheim Township