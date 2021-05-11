In the April 19 LNP | LancasterOnline, Carter Walker provided an excellent voter road map for citizens of Lancaster County and Manheim Township (“Cleaning the slate”).

He wrote, “Voters of both major parties in Manheim Township will have a contested race for township commissioner. The township has been an inflection point in Lancaster (County’s) shifting political landscape.”

In 2017, the citizens of Manheim Township finally had enough of archaic Republican leadership and voted for candidates of excellent character and wisdom. Sam Mecum achieved the most number of votes ever, as bipartisanship prevailed. Republicans and Democrats rallied as a coalition of concerned citizens; the concept was very successful.

The local GOP is already in attack mode, which I believe reminds us of the Rudy Giuliani playbook of deceptive tactics. In my view, the records show that the Democratic majority has done exactly what it promised.

Every priority has been delivered: sensitivity to taxes; support for a cost-effective new middle school; transparency; preservation of green spaces; visionary recommendations for a county health department; repurposing of land and buildings; collaboration with our neighbors; and ongoing reviews by citizens of police and noise pollution. Republicans, in my view, have avoided these issues for years.

Tom O’Brien is the current president of the board of commissioners. I want all of this to continue and have complete confidence in the Democratic slate of candidates.

Please support four of the five Democratic candidates on May 18 and then again on Nov. 2.

Kermit “Doc” Norris

Manheim Township