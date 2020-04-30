Leadership. It’s what most Americans are craving today. Thoughtful, empathetic and incisive leadership. I spent nearly four decades working to hold government leaders accountable and responsive to citizens. I’ve seen great leaders and incompetent ones. Now, more than ever, we need our best and brightest.

As initial coronavirus recovery legislation was being written, congressional offices reported their inboxes and phones were inundated by special interest requests. As a result, big corporations that recently spent vast sums on stock buybacks to make their shareholders richer, instead of strengthening their companies, now are lobbying to receive billions in aid.

This is one of the many reasons I am supporting Paul Daigle in the Democratic primary for the 11th Congressional District. He calls his personal pledge to voters “The ART of Democracy,” in which he promises to be accountable, responsive and transparent. He has pledged to have at least 12 in-person town halls every year, spend his days working for us —not raising money as many congresspersons do — and disclose phone and visitor logs so we know who he is talking to and what they are talking about. This is, in my view, a revolutionary pledge for a congressperson.

Daigle has effective plans to reform Washington, to help it work again for “we the people” and not “we the special interests.” He will stand up to monied interests, and even his party when necessary, to hold Washington accountable. I ask you to join me in supporting Paul Daigle in the June 2 Democratic primary.

Barry Kauffman, Lititz

