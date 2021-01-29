In 1932, Americans were desperate. President Herbert Hoover’s stubborn refusal to stimulate the economy trapped people in poverty. Working people rallied around the New Deal and elected Franklin D. Roosevelt, despite the charge by Republicans that he was a socialist.

This shows that our country can mobilize the political will to create big and bold programs. New Deal programs bettered working people’s lives and eradicated the poverty that plagued the elderly. Programs like the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Social Security remain popular today. Yet political scientists have observed that, when considering big programs such as President Joe Biden’s stimulus plan, Americans tend to support specific items but not the program overall for fear of government spending.

Yet if there is ever a time to stimulate the economy with strategic spending, I believe that time is now.

Like the New Deal, Biden’s stimulus plan aims to restore the economy with deficit spending. Economists call this a “good deficit” — getting money in the hands of unemployed people and struggling businesses in the middle of financial and health crises.

By contrast, the 2017 tax cut was a “bad deficit” approach, since it was during an economic boom and most of the money went into the hands of wealthy people.

Amid the pandemic’s economic toll, Americans face desperation similar to that of the Great Depression. The Biden stimulus plan, in my view, will alleviate the financial hardship faced by people who want to work. Let U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker know it’s time to stimulate the economy by voting for the Biden stimulus plan.

Perry Hazeltine

Lancaster