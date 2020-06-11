June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month and the month in which the Alzheimer’s Association hosts “The Longest Day.”

On June 20, people across the world will participate in an activity of their choice to mark the event.

“The Longest Day” is held on the day with the most light — the summer solstice — to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease. This year, given the COVID-19 crisis, many participants are supporting the event virtually, through at-home and socially distanced activities — biking, hiking, playing bridge, knitting and more.

I would love for you to join me and others around the world to shine a light into the darkness of Alzheimer’s. Together we will raise critical awareness and funds to advance Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

There are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, including more than 400,000 in Pennsylvania. In addition, more than 16 million family members and friends are providing care and support. Now is the time to join the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness and take action. I encourage you to visit alz.org/thelongestday to sign up and select an activity today.

Jeremy Bland

Communications director

Alzheimer’s Association

Greater Pennsylvania Chapter