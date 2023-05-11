I am writing with regard to the primary election for magisterial district judge in District 02-3-04 — now open by the retirement of Stuart Mylin in the southern end area.

I am asking for support for Melissa Anderson for this position. She is highly experienced and qualified. She has worked five days a week for 35 years in the courtroom and in the system. She knows every aspect of criminal, civil, family and juvenile matters. She has attended thousands of preliminary hearings held in front of judges. These hearings deal not just with criminal matters, but with civil matters, landlord/tenant disputes, juveniles, zoning and much else that comes before a magisterial district judge. She has also spent years in the court at the Common Pleas level.

She also has served 20-plus years here in Martic Township as chairman of the zoning hearing board. She is well-liked, responsible, honest, respectful, kind, caring and determined. Her resume is outstanding and significant. She has worked tirelessly in local volunteer activities. Please vote for her!

Donna Rineer

Martic Township

past GOP committee member