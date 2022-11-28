Dear Tom Jones’ family and friends:

This is just a note to say hello, and to let you all know that we think about you often. It’s difficult to believe that it has been 10 years — an entire decade — since the disaster of Superstorm Sandy intertwined our lives. We have not forgotten, and will never forget, the extraordinary kindness that you showed not only to us, but to many residents of Breezy Point.

On more than one occasion your collective friends, family and volunteers drove more than 100 miles, at your own expense, to spend the entire weekend performing the backbreaking, dirty cleanup of a ravaging superstorm. Your only reward for helping people that you didn’t even know was, at night, to sleep on hard floors and cots.

You should derive great satisfaction, much due by remembering your example, from the fact that residents and the Breezy Point Co-op organized a drive to donate for the victims of the recent Florida hurricane. Recent bulletins about the 10-year anniversary of Sandy have singled out Operation Blessing and the volunteers from your area of Pennsylvania.

We have not given up hope that we can see each other again. If you or family are planning to come up this way to New York, for any reason, please do hesitate to call us.

God bless you all.

Lu and Matt Peres

Breezy Point, New York