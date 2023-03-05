I was delighted to learn that hundreds of McCaskey High School students recently staged a walkout to express their support for Matt Przywara’s candidacy for superintendent of the School District of Lancaster.

I am not delighted because I agree with them. In truth, I don’t. But I am pleased that they have the courage of their convictions and are willing to accept responsibility for their actions, a fact that their teachers and parents can take pride in.

I also appreciate and support their reasons for supporting Przywara: “Great student-teacher relationships are the key to a successful learning environment. Mr. Przywara understands this, and cares about us,” one student wrote in a statement emailed to LNP | LancasterOnline (“Students stage rally for Przywara,” Feb. 25).

This is important, but it is not enough.

Przywara is a good man with a record of exemplary service to the School District of Lancaster over a long period of time. For that, he deserves kudos and respect. But education is a distinctive and complex enterprise and Przywara’s expertise is managerial and financial, not educational.

For that reason and others (and because I trust the members of the school board to review all the relevant evidence), I am inclined to think that the selection of Ricardo “Rocky” Torres is a solid choice.

Barbara Stengel

Lancaster