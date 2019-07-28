What a fun July 21 Sunday LNP “Lancaster That Was”!
First the beautiful detailed photo of the steeplejacks at work at Trinity Lutheran Church. Always wanted to do that, but figure I might be too old at this point. And next a story on Jacob Brubaker’s Apollo 11 walnut saffron box. It rang a bell and I went to the basement and found I have one of its cousins. There are seven phases of the moon on its side and the bottom is signed “Apollo 11 Moon Jul 20 1969,” and signed in the center “J.E.B.” I believe there is a museum in Philadelphia with some of Brubaker’s works. Lord only knows how many of these he made, but I’m happy to have one of them.
And last, also on that page was the jump from the B1 article on Homefields Care Farm, “Fields of plenty.” A lovely article and lovely place. Thank you for bringing their tale to us.
Dennis Weber
Conestoga Township