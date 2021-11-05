The animating principle of former President Donald Trump’s administration was encapsulated in the motto “America First.”

The animating principle of President Joe Biden’s administration, in my opinion, can be encapsulated in the motto “Communist China and criminal Mexican drug cartels first — America last.”

Many Americans considered George Orwell’s novel “1984” to have been prophetic. Now, I believe that tens of millions of Americans consider Biden to be the fulfillment of the thesis laid out in the 1962 film, “The Manchurian Candidate.”

Bernie Schriver

East Hempfield Township