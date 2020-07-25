Please do not walk your dogs on the roadways in the hot weather. The heat from the tar will burn your dog’s pads, causing a lot of pain. To check if it’s too hot, put the back of your hand on the tar; if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet.

If you go shopping, the best thing to do is leave your dog at home. Even if you leave the car running with the air-conditioning on, it could shut off — with the heat eventually killing your dog.

If you must take your dog for whatever reason, make sure someone is with the dog at all times. If the air-conditioning does go off, the person could take the dog under a tree or wherever there is shade.

Always make sure your dog has water to drink. Dogs need to be hydrated, especially during the summertime.

And to backyard breeders and puppy mills: Stop the breeding. There is so much suffering going on, and the dogs have no voice. And there are so many dogs in shelters that need good homes — you’re adding to that! People get puppies because they’re cute. But when dogs get to be full-grown and cost more, some people abandon them. It’s not the dog’s fault; it’s the fault of people who get them in the first place.

Be responsible and stop the breeding.

Martha Brown

East Lampeter Township