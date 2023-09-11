This is a reply to the writer of the Sept. 4 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Thankful for summer programs.”

First and foremost, thank you for showing appreciation for Lancaster Rec and the City of Lancaster for the summer playground and wading pool program. Our staff work hard to keep these facilities welcoming for families.

This partnership between our two agencies is able to offer eight weeks of free, fun programming at six locations in city parks and reaches thousands of children each year.

Most importantly, these programs serve as Summer Food Service Program sites, where any child is served a free lunch and snack each day. This is so important, because we know that children in our community may face food insecurity during the summer.

This program is designed to offer children supervised activities during the summer. During the eight weeks we operate, we provide more than 8,600 meals and snacks at these locations to the nearly 2,000 children who attend — and often come with their families to the playgrounds.

In our 2023 season, the eight-week program cost Lancaster Rec more than $52,000 to operate, which is primarily staffing costs to keep children safe at the pool. Lancaster Rec is a nonprofit organization that operates mostly on program-generated revenue and donations, not public tax dollars.

The cost of maintaining the facilities is shouldered by the City of Lancaster’s Department of Public Works, whose staff keep the playgrounds and pools beautiful, safe and operational.

To extend our season, Lancaster Rec and the City of Lancaster would have to bear the cost. Generous donations have helped, but keeping the program open longer would add thousands of dollars to our budget.

We are always open to feedback that can help us bring more programming to our community. We welcome feedback via the survey on our website at lancasterrec.org/feedback.

Heather Dighe

Executive director

Lancaster Rec