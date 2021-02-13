These days, many issues are vying for the status of most concerning. My choice would be the mounting suicide rate among our young people. Whether or not you agree with my prioritization, I am sure no one would characterize the trajectory of youth suicide occurrence as anything but tragic and alarming.

Given that status, it is fair to ask if we are endeavoring with sufficient alacrity to understand the root of this scourge. It might seem we are mostly wringing our hands, attributing the cause to elements beyond human control, such as COVID-19.

It’s possible a thorough investigation would reveal multiple influences building toward each death — and that no two cases are completely alike. However, I would ask consideration of one element that might be common to most cases.

Whether we realize it, our youth are being told from numerous angles that they are highly evolved, yet soulless, animals. In this way, they are seemingly being led to believe that their lives are of little consequence, and that there is nothing to fear beyond this life other than nothingness.

It’s no surprise, then, that more and more young people are deciding future nothingness is less to despair of than present meaninglessness. Current restrictions are giving them more than ample opportunity to brood.

David Teply

East Hempfield Township

GET HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org,

800-273-8255.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.