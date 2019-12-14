Toys For Tots is an outstanding and superb program. Many folks have had their lives enriched through Toys For Tots — not only recipients, but also donors. When grandparents and grandchildren shop together for toys, they have an opportunity to bond. Parents and children shopping together can be a nice family outing. Such youngsters can learn at an early age about helping others.
Similarly, would there be value in a “Klothes For Kids” type program? Clothing banks provide a valuable service, but are not child-centered. A program that focused on providing new clothing for children in need would raise the awareness of need.
Receiving new clothing might increase the self-esteem of those children. Wearing a new piece of clothing usually helps a person feel good, something some children seldom experience. Perhaps an organization, group or service club could begin such a program if folks think there is a need. Just a thought during the Christmas season. If there is such a program ongoing, congratulations and please excuse my not knowing.
Ed Schoenberger
Lititz
Editor’s note: We believe programs such as this already exist in our area. We welcome readers to write in with details.