In light of the current state of affairs in our country and around our planet, I make the following small suggestions.

First and foremost, it is time (well past time) to make financial reparations and apologies, not only to Black citizens who are the descendants of those who were enslaved, but also to Native Americans who had their land stolen in the first place.

Second, if we are going to insist on a national anthem being played before all of our sporting events, I suggest that new song be “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson. And before every event, not just the first one of every season, as the NFL planned.

The condition of our minds and hearts is what needs to change. Laws alone will not get the job done. If these suggestions seem foolish to you, take a look inside yourself, and a look outside at what’s been going down.

John Reilly

Martic Township